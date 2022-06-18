Singapura lake breach leaves houses flooded, causes wall to collapse

Heavy rainfall post-midnight on Friday left several places inundated across the city. The incessant downpour has caused a breach in the Singapura lake in Simhadiri Layout near Byatarayanapura. This has flooded the houses in the vicinity.

The water from the lake entered people's houses and many were seen clearing water from the basements of apartment blocks and from inside their homes.

When DH visited the spot, residents said that repeated complaints to the corporator and MLA seem to have fallen on deaf ears. "Our representatives must work to prevent this from happening. It's not a temporary problem and has caused heavy damage to our homes," said Baskar, a resident.

The residents were furious when BBMP engineers and the corporator came to address the issue. The flooding also caused the wall of an apartment complex, whose basement was also flooded with knee-deep water, to collapse.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in this area but people in smaller houses, along the road, were forced out of their homes and could not sleep at night. “We have remained outside for most of night because our homes are waterlogged. No work can be carried out till the water recedes,” said the residents.

Srinivas, another resident of Singapura pointed out that everytime it rains the lake gets breached, but the authorities have not addressed this issue.

“We have written multiple letters to the BBMP officials about this problem but they either say that they don't have funds or keep passing the buck to other departments saying it's not their jurisdiction,” said Srinivas. Travelling on the road becomes impossible when it rains and we have a lot of trouble moving around.

