Singer Sumitra hits out at music reality shows

Hitting out against music reality shows aired on private television channels, playback singer B K Sumitra on Saturday alleged that the winners at some of these musical reality shows are pre-decided by organisers.

Taking part in an event — Conversations with Achievers (Sadhakarondige Samvada) organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Bengaluru, Sumitra said, “The organisers would have already decided who should win in these events. Hence, I have stopped judging these reality shows.”

“Many come to these shows just by learning to sing five to six songs. They do not have any originality. Most of them have no background in classical music. It is tragic that many talented singers go unnoticed. Winners are chosen based on religion, caste,” Sumitra lamented.

“There have been incidents where parents demand Rs 2,500 from organisers for letting their children sing,” she said.

Pressing for classical training Sumitra said, “Classical music and traditional training is a base for any form of singing. One must enter the field only after clearing junior and senior levels in music.”