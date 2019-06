The Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized important documents pertaining to the IMA scam by conducting simultaneous raids on the homes of the company's directors in Govindapura, Shivajinagar, Tasker Town and HBR Layout.

The SIT has appointed Mohammed M A its PRO. People having information about the accused and the case can call/WhatsApp to 8431275375 or write to policehelp.ima@gmail.com.