Six cops arrested for impersonating candidates at police recruitment exam

Six policemen, including two in the city, were caught impersonating candidates appearing for a written exam to recruit constables for the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil said the accused Nagappa Pavedeppa, a constable attached to the Sringeri police station and Mallikarjuna Babalannavar were caught separately in two examination centres in the West division on Sunday. The accused had applied for leave to come to Bengaluru to impersonate as candidates.

While the exams for KSRP and IRB constable positions were taking place across the state, the West division had eight centres. The department for recruitment and training held the exam for 17,940 constables at 36

centres.

The investigation revealed that the candidates had booked hotel rooms for the impersonators who agreed to appear on their behalf for a fee. But invigilators arrested them at the exam centre. Police took the accused into custody for further investigation.