Six-member interstate chain-snatching gang arrested

The Rajajinagar police have arrested six chain snatchers and seized gold chains weighing 368 grams valued at Rs 20 lakh.

Police stumbled on the gang, residents of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, while investigating a case filed by a 61-year-old woman who said two people snatched her gold chain when she was standing before her house near the old police station in Rajajinagar.

The men have been identified as Subhash alias Subhas (24), a native of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh; Chaganlal D Mali (27), a resident of Chamarajpet hailing from Rajasthan; and Sanjay alias Ravi (30), Arjun Singh alias Chetan alias Arjun Amar Kumar Sharma (32), Rakesh alias Rocky (40), and Sonu Kumar Kanojia (27), all of whom are natives of Punjab.

The complainant had informed the chain theft to the police control room (dial 100). On the same day, police, in their attempt to nab the accused, had opened fire on Subhash who had tried to attack the officers. Based on information provided by Subhash, police arrested the rest of the gang.

During investigations, police learnt that Arjun was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in 2014 for committing 15 chain-snatchings. He was out only in February after spending six years in prison. Chaganlal, arrested in a cheating case, was his friend in prison.

After their release, the duo came to Bengaluru. In May, they were caught in a chain-snatching case in Yelahanka and were released after spending 10 days in jail. They stole bikes to commit more such crimes along with the other accused.

After walking out on bail in the Yelahanka case, Arjun and Chaganlal were involved in chain-snatching incidents in Rajajinagar Kamakshipalya, Jnanabharathi, Bagalagunte, Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli, and Sanjay Nagar.