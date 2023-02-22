Six revived open wells handed over to Hunasamaranahalli town municipal council

Puravankara, in partnership with Biome Environmental Trust and Hunasamaranahalli Town Municipal Council (TMC), has revived six open wells and set up rainwater harvesting for the Sonnappanahalli Government Higher Primary School.

The projects were formally handed over to the authorities on Tuesday.

Up to two lakh litres of water is pumped daily from one well and supplied to the community by the TMC, an official statement said.

A pipeline is being laid from another well — with a projected daily capacity of up to 1 lakh litres — to pump water to a few other wards. Water is drawn manually from three other wells and pumped from the sixth well to a few homes.

Earlier this month, DH had reported about the project, which engaged traditional well-diggers, the 'mannu vaddars'.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Puravankara Limited, said water is central to the company’s CSR efforts on rejuvenating natural aquifers.

Vishwanath S, founder-trustee, Biome, said the project demonstrated that shallow aquifers, represented by open wells, are climate-resilient.

At the Sonnappanahalli GHPS, a rainwater harvesting system with an annual capacity of 1.8 lakh litres was installed.