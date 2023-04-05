SK Layout farmers get no-protest jolt

Weeks after razing crops on their land to begin work on the Shivaram Karanth Layout, the government has moved to silence the farmers, with the police trying to get an undertaking from leaders to prevent them protesting for the next one year.

Kiran Kumar S, who is losing 12 acres of his land for the layout, said he has furnished a bond by placing an auto-rickshaw worth Rs 3.5 lakh as surety.

"I was one of the six farmers from Ramagondanahalli, Veerasagara and Kempanahalli who were picked up by the police for standing near our lands. We each have executed a bond of at least Rs 1 lakh," he said.

"I had to give an undertaking that I will not participate in any protest. Police have told me that I will be arrested and slapped with non-bailable cases if I go anywhere near my land."

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sent bulldozers into the agricultural lands in the last week of February to initiate work on the layout, 15 years after issuing a preliminary notification to acquire 3,546 acres and 12 gunta for developing it.

Police on Tuesday summoned six other farmer leaders who have been part of the protests against the government's decision to fix compensation under Land Acquisition Act 1894, though the BDA's legal cell had advised that the Fair Compensation Act 2013 should be followed in deciding the award.

"We have been asked to give an undertaking that we will not hold any protest for the next one year and also furnish a bond. About 16 farmers have already furnished bonds with a surety of Rs 1 lakh. We have sought 20 days' time to give a reply in writing," said Ramesh Mavallipura, a farmer and Dalit leader from Ramagondanahalli who has been booked in five cases related to protests.

Police have remained tightlipped on the issue. An officer told DH that they have been asked not to speak about the matter. The police notice issued to the six protesters cited their decision to protest in Yelahanka instead of the Freedom Park.

To a question, a senior police officer said the notice to Ramesh and five others was issued as per CrPC section 107. "We have just given them time to explain why we shouldn't get their bond and an undertaking," he said.

Muniraju, a farmer who is losing 3 acres 10 gunta in Ramagondanahalli for the layout, said the notice issued by the police was the government's latest move to silence the farmers.

"I am getting about Rs 90 lakh per acre while the running market rate is about Rs 5-6 crore per acre. For protesting this, I have been slapped with four cases," he said.

For those who find cash compensation too little, the BDA has offered to provide 9,583 sq ft of developed area per acre. "That still doesn't address the fundamental problem. I am being forced out of my own land without an alternative place to live. Where shall I go till I get the developed land," Muniraju asked.

When contacted, BDA Commissioner Kumar Naik said people in such a predicament have to opt for cash compensation. "It is one of the reasons we have suggested to the small land holders to opt for cash compensation," he said.

