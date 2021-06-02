Bear strays out of Bannerghatta, spotted near E-City

Sloth bear strays out of Bannerghatta, spotted near E-City

The bear was spotted at SRY Layout

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 01:23 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A sloth bear straying out of Bannerghatta National Park has been on the prowl at Mylasandra-Vaddarahalli near Electronics City, South Bengaluru. 

The bear was spotted at SRY Layout, and its movement was captured on the CCTV camera of a house. Local resident G Pramod said the bear had been loitering in the area for a month. “I spotted the bear crossing the road in front of our house on Sunday at around 10 pm and it was captured in the CCTV camera of a nearby house,” he said. 

Another resident was afraid that the bear might attack people. “Luckily it hasn’t so far, and people stay indoors due to the lockdown. But it may attack passersby once the rules are relaxed,” the resident said. 

Interspersed with vacant sites, agricultural land and dry-deciduous shrubs, Vaddarahalli also has two waterbodies closer to the park. Residents said rampant conversion of land and development of layouts in the area had often triggered man-animal conflict, as they urged the forest department to rescue the bear and release it in the wild. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bannerghatta
Sloth bear
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 