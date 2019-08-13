'Slow metro work aiding encroachment'

The BMRCL’s failure to keep its word on building a median along the metro corridor on the Peenya-Nagasandra section of the Green Line, has led to encroachment and haphazard parking of vehicles, jeopardising the safety of commuters on the national highway.

According to a source, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) raised the matter in a recent meeting with metro authorities and asked them to build a median as well as a 15-foot-wide service lane.

“While obtaining permission, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), had submitted documents according to which a median and a service lane was to be built along the metro corridor. However, the work has been pending for more than three years,” a senior NHAI official said.

The official added that the open space next to the metro pillars was encroached, and that the median and the service road would put an end to all the unauthorised activities.

“Garbage contractors used to dump waste in the surrounding areas next to the metro pillar. After segregating the wet waste, they would burn the rest. After several complaints, it has come down. However, a median and service road is the much-needed permanent solution. Metro authorities should complete the work,” the official explained.

When contacted, a BMRCL official said he was not aware if the corporation had made a commitment to construct a median. As it involves a significant amount of money, the matter has been communicated to the higher-ups, he added.

The NHAI officials, meanwhile, said they have written to the BMRCL, urging to take up the work soon.

“The BBMP needs to clear the encroachments and the BMRCL has to begin work on the median for the safety of commuters on the national highway. Two culverts damaged during the construction of the metro line need to be repaired as well,” the source added.