Smart and steady: How BBMP schools are challenging stereotypes

In recent months, BBMP-run schools are going through a digital transformation, challenging the stereotype of state schools being dingy and dilapidated.

With admissions surging in the post-pandemic times, the schools are being fitted with advanced teaching facilities on a par with private institutions, assisted by Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) under its ‘Smart Schools’ project.

So far, BenSCL has set up seven Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs and 60 smart classrooms in various BBMP wards.

“The ICT labs include facilities like projectors and optical systems that convert the classroom wall into a touchscreen panel,” BBMP Assistant Commissioner (Education) Umesha B S said. “Teachers can use them to write explanations. The systems are pre-loaded with teaching materials, video explainers, model question papers and other materials as per the government syllabus.”

The labs are also equipped with 20 laptops each for students’ use. The smart classrooms are different from the labs as they do not have laptops for students.

“We don’t want to let the digital divide between students in our schools and in private schools exist. That’s why we introduce digital technological intervention,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Education) B Reddy Shankar Babu said.

Besides helping children catch up with advancing technology, the facilities also help them understand concepts clearly, said Nagaraju, Principal, BBMP High School and PU College, Herohalli, where an ICT lab has been set up on a pilot basis. “Many of our students haven’t operated a laptop. They’ll get to understand the advancement across the world,” the principal added.

Poornima, a science teacher at the school, said students understand scientific concepts better when taught using the images provided in the software. “It also helps us explain all the finer aspects,” she added.

Students at the school who were given a demo of the systems felt classes have turned attractive. “This is a new experience for many of us,” said Manasa, a class 10 student. “Since concepts are explained with colourful images, we remember them better.”

Many students say tech enhancements in the class have piqued their interest and they look forward to attending classes.

Speaking about selecting the schools where the technology is deployed, BenSCL MD Rajendra Cholan said they followed a consultative approach. “We discussed the requirements with the BBMP’s education department. Our officials also surveyed the schools to see if the rooms were feasible for the systems to be installed,” he added.

Umesh said schools were chosen with the idea of further development. “We mostly chose schools and colleges where we have our own building. Also, we’ve introduced (smart technology) in schools where there’re both high schools and PU colleges since we plan to open up degree colleges on such premises soon,” Umesh said.

BenSCL estimates the project to cost Rs 5.42 crore. “The pilot project is over, and work is progressing in other schools. We’re hoping to complete the work by January,” Cholan said.

Umesh said they installed smart panels with study materials and cameras, enabling teachers to take online classes. “All classrooms at seven schools were made smart in August at a cost of Rs 3 crore,” Umesh added, stating that they plan to convert all the classrooms in every BBMP school and college into smart classrooms in the coming days.

Coding lessons

With the smart labs in place, officials are considering introducing coding lessons at schools and colleges for interested students. “Private schools have already introduced coding. We don’t want our students to miss out. Actually, many students here are interested, only that parents can’t afford separate coaching. So we’re planning to collaborate with institutions and universities offering such training,” Babu said.

He said the programme could help students improve their skillsets. “Technology and coding are aspects of a booming industry,” Babu noted. “We want to give our students an early foundation in coding. But we may only facilitate coaching since we don’t have the teachers. The programme will be optional.”