Smart City works will be completed soon, assures minister

The chief minister was unable to take up 'Nagar Pradakshine' this year owing to the pandemic

  • Dec 18 2020, 01:47 ist
Smart City works make progress at Race Course Road. DH Photo/Pushkar V

In the wake of an inordinate delay in the Smart City projects in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government will ensure that all works are completed by March-April 2021, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja (Byrathi) said on Thursday.

"I recently inspected all the Smart City works in the city. Due to Covid-19, there was some slowdown. We have given a deadline now. By March 2021, all the works will be completed," he said.

Basavaraja was speaking during the launch of the 'Bengaluru Mission 2022' initiative.

As for sorting out the parking issues in the city, officials said the Draft Parking Policy 2.0 was already brought to the chief minister's attention and that it would be implemented soon.

"Tenders have been called for installing parking metres at 85 roads (on PPP model). That apart, people who don't have parking at home can take permission for it. This is all part of the draft policy," said BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta. 

While the chief minister has been unable to take up 'Nagar Pradakshine' this year owing to the pandemic, he will resume it in the comings months, Revenue Minister R Ashoka added. 

