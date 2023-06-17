Solidarity march in Bengaluru for Manipur conflict victims

A candle light march was held at Gandhi Statue, MG Road, on Saturday, to express solidarity with victims of the Manipur conflicts.

Journalist Anto Akkara who has been covering the Manipur violence, said that there's a larger agenda that is pushed under the garb of ethnic violence in the state. There are attempts to co-opt Meitei into other religions even as many of them don't identify as it and follow their traditional religion of Sanamahism.

He alleged that attacks have not just been on Kuki tribes that are predominantly Christian, but also against Meitei Christians, indicating the conflict is centred around religion and not ethnicity, he said.

"Within 36 hours, 247 churches of Meitei Christians were destroyed, but there has been little reporting on this."

The administration has been complicit with the violence, branding Kukis as anti-nationals. When church authorities ask for police protection, the police instead encourage Meitei militant groups like Arambai Tenggol to damage churches, Akkara said. Violence isn't being controlled despite the presence of around 40,000 army men in the small conflict area.

Demonstrating the horrors of the conflicts with photos and videos, which he has shot and documented through the course of his work, he described cases of assault victims who were considered dead and moved to mortuaries, and incidentally found to be alive. Hospitals are also in a crisis as Kukis and Meiteis are refusing to work in localities where the other group is dominant.