Some private hospitals back down from supporting strike

Several private hospitals in the city, including Narayana Hrudayalaya, have defied the nationwide call to join the solidarity protests by medicos, raising alarm bells within the Indian Medical Association.

Dr Annadani M Meti, President of the Karnataka branch of the Indian Medical Association, said he was puzzled by the actions of those who had chosen not to participate.

"If these hospitals and doctors don't have the concern to support their colleagues in the medical field, how can they serve the public?" he asked.

Dr Meti issued a fresh call to all private medical hospitals, clinics and establishments to join the strike — to not only condemn a violent attack on an intern doctor at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, but to also pressure the government into enacting further protections for medical professionals.

Dr H Veerabhadrappa, President of the Karnataka Medical Council, stated that the council would only support the protest in philosophy because the body’s primary concern was the well-being of patients and the citizenry who require medical care.

Speaking as a member of the medical community, Dr Veerabhadrappa said that the protests would hopefully compel the government to introduce more stringent protections for doctors, including stationing protection forces at hospitals.

“Doctors should have an environment to work fearlessly, only then can the medical profession improve the quality of care,” he said, adding that doctors working in an environment of fear cannot provide the best healthcare possible.

According to Dr Meti, this charged environment is creating a situation where doctors are unwilling to wholeheartedly commit to treating patients, lest complications arise followed by accusations of malpractice or medical negligence.

He said that the protests had three objectives: to demand that the culprits behind the attack in West Bengal be arrested, tried and jailed to the limits of the law; to force the government to enact a string Central Act to afford more protections to doctors and amend the existing Medical Protection Act, which he “described as a toothless snake.”