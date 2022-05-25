'Sorry' painted in red, bold letters all over Bengaluru school, on streets

Miscreants painted 'sorry' all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte, northwest Bengaluru.

Local residents and school authorities were shocked to find the word painted in red, bold letters on the stairs, walls and roads on Tuesday morning.

Police said the school authorities suspected that it was the handiwork of some students who might be upset that their issues were not being addressed. However, no police complaint has been filed, police added.

CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike. They carry a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. They then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.

Police are making efforts to identify and trace the duo. The act constitutes an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, according to police.