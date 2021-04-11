South Bengaluru residents urge police to reduce towing charges

City police chief Kamal Pant has assured the residents of South Bengaluru that agencies like the BBMP would be invited to the monthly Sanchara Samparka Dina (traffic contact day) event.

Responding to requests from residents of areas like Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, JP Nagar and other places, Pant on Saturday pointed out that the police cannot force other governmental agencies to take part in the event organised by the city traffic police. But he assured to solve the traffic-related issues soon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said the residents’ main concern was the haphazard parking of vehicles on the roads, especially in areas like Bhuvaneshwarinagar and Kathriguppe where the carriageway was already narrow.

Residents complained that police tow away their vehicles when they park them for a few minutes to buy things or are dropping off someone. In response, police said they tow away vehicles only in places where parking is banned or in roads where vehicles are moving fast. Residents urged them to reduce charges on towing, to which police officials said only the government could decide on it.

ITI Layout residents gave an appreciation letter to Pant, commending the police for immediately responding to the issues they raised and expressed happiness.