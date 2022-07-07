South Korea ambassador meets Basavaraj Bommai

South Korean startups such as PUBG maker Krafton will be eager to invest in India and cooperate with Indian companies, Ambassador of South Korea to India Chang Jae-bok said on Thursday.

The Ambassador, who is in the city, led a high-level delegation to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. He also addressed the Korea-Karnataka Economic Cooperation Forum summit here. Karnataka already has 40 Korean companies operating here, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea said in a release. Jae-bok indicated expansion of the investment plans by the already India-based Korean companies as well as many start-ups looking forward to entering India.

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has had close ties with Korea for many decades. It is commendable that Korea is manufacturing excellent products with state-of-the-art technology. India and Karnataka state are emerging as major economies with skilled human resources," Bommai said, according to a release from his office. According to the Embassy, the summit was part of its "Korea on the Move" initiative launched in Bengaluru on July 4-8. It is also organising "Korea Fair in Bengaluru" from July 6-10.