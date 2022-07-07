South Korea ambassador meets Basavaraj Bommai

The Ambassador, who is in the city, led a high-level delegation to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 05:49 ist

South Korean startups such as PUBG maker Krafton will be eager to invest in India and cooperate with Indian companies, Ambassador of South Korea to India Chang Jae-bok said on Thursday.

The Ambassador, who is in the city, led a high-level delegation to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. He also addressed the Korea-Karnataka Economic Cooperation Forum summit here. Karnataka already has 40 Korean companies operating here, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea said in a release. Jae-bok indicated expansion of the investment plans by the already India-based Korean companies as well as many start-ups looking forward to entering India. 

"It is a matter of pride that Karnataka has had close ties with Korea for many decades. It is commendable that Korea is manufacturing excellent products with state-of-the-art technology. India and Karnataka state are emerging as major economies with skilled human resources," Bommai said, according to a release from his office. According to the Embassy, the summit was part of its "Korea on the Move" initiative launched in Bengaluru on July 4-8. It is also organising "Korea Fair in Bengaluru" from July 6-10. 

Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
South Korea

