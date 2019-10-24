South, West Bengaluru worst hit by Tuesday night’s rain

Heavy rains on Tuesday night created havoc in the city’s southern and western neighbourhoods, bringing down nine trees and flooding the roads that made commute difficult for the public.

As Kengeri recorded 70 mm of rainfall and Sarakki 62 mm, commute became unpleasant as the downpour flooded most flyovers and underpasses.

Unable to take shelter from the pounding rains, motorists found it harder to plough through inundated underpasses near KR Circle, Vijayanagar and other areas. Flooded ramps and rain gutters along Richmond Road and Mysuru Road flyovers meant vehicles had to crawl bumper to bumper.

Though the KSNDMC predicted rains for the next five days, the city stayed dry on Wednesday. BBMP workers were seen clearing uprooted trees and stagnant water from the road.

Tree falls were reported from NGF Layout, Moodalapalya, 11th Cross Malleswaram, 38th Cross Jayanagar, ST Bed Layout, GKVK, 2nd Block Jayanagar, Outer Ring Road near Goraguntepalya and BTM Layout. Areas like Konananakunte, where a house had been flooded in the heavy rain, reported waterlogging. Meanwhile, the basement of an apartment in RR Nagar’s Ideal Homes layout was flooded up to one foot.