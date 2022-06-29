Space startups begin supply of critical parts for Gaganyaan

The Gaganyaan manned space mission of Isro moved a step ahead in the development phase, with a Bengaluru-based company supplying the crew module fairing (CMF) structure designed to protect the astronaut module during the launch.

Built by Design Technology Limited (ADTL), the protective CMF is required to prevent the module from the impact of dynamic pressure and aerodynamic heating, when it is launched through the atmosphere.

In another space-related development, the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACEe) has commenced the process of authorising space start-ups to launch payloads.

The first of these start-ups are the Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space Pvt. Ltd. and Bengaluru-based Digantara research & technologies Pvt. Ltd. According to a statement by IN-SPACe, Dhruva Space’s Dhruva Space Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD 1U) is a technology demonstration payload.

Digantara’s ROBust Integrating Proton Fluence Meter (ROBI) is a Proton dosimeter payload. The two payloads are scheduled to be taken onboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module of PSLV-C53 scheduled to be launched on June 30.

“The first two launch authorisations issued by IN-SPACe is an important milestone and marks the beginning of private space sector launches in India,” IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said in a statement.