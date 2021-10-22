Special defence conclave opens at Yelahanka today

The event will witness a keynote address by Prime Minister Modi via webcast

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 22 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 04:00 ist
PM Modi. Credit: DH Photo

A special conclave organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war will be held at Yelahanka Air Force station from Friday to Sunday. 

The three-day event, which revolves around the theme of ‘Congruence of the Politico-Military Thoughts and Goals: Birth of a Nation’, will witness a keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via webcast. In addition, the event will see the physical attendance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. 

Senior military commanders, plus strategists, diplomats, political analysts and experts from other spheres, will participate in a series of sessions to present a broader analysis of the event.

While the conclave will largely discuss the granular details of the war, plus lessons learned, later discussions will also examine India’s aspirations in the emerging world order, plus the road ahead for the country. 

The inaugural session will be telecast live on Doordarshan, All India Radio and other national channels on Friday from 3.30 pm onwards. 

