Spectator hurt during KSCA T20 final between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics

A spectator sustained an injury during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 final between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Dilwar Hussain was injured when cricketer Manish Pandey of Gulbarga Mystics hit a sixer. The incident happened around 8.45 pm during the first innings.

Hussain was taken to Hosmat Hospital where he was treated for the cut on his head. “Our ambulance was at the venue, so he was brought here. He only needed three to four stitches,” said Dr Ajith Benedict Royan of Hosmat.