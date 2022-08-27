Spectator hurt during KSCA T20 final

Spectator hurt during KSCA T20 final between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics

Dilwar Hussain was injured when cricketer Manish Pandey of Gulbarga Mystics hit a sixer

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 02:50 ist
The injured party, Dilwar Hussain, was taken to Hosmat Hospital. Credit: Special Arrangement

A spectator sustained an injury during the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 final between Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday. 

Dilwar Hussain was injured when cricketer Manish Pandey of Gulbarga Mystics hit a sixer. The incident happened around 8.45 pm during the first innings.

Hussain was taken to Hosmat Hospital where he was treated for the cut on his head. “Our ambulance was at the venue, so he was brought here. He only needed three to four stitches,” said Dr Ajith Benedict Royan of Hosmat.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
KSCA
Cricket
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

 