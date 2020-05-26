Speeding bike hits footpath in Bengaluru, nurse killed

A 52-year-old nurse died while her relative severely injured after their speeding bike crashed into a footpath on Chowdaiah Road in High Grounds police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased is Vinoda, a resident of Amruthahalli. The injured, Abhishek (24), works for a private company.

According to an eyewitness, the rider while trying to attend a phone call lost the control on the vehicle, veered off course, and hit the footpath.

Pillon rider Vinoda was tossed in the air and fell on the footpath due to the impact. Then the bike was dragged about two metres due to the speeding, severely injuring Abhishek's legs.

The passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for the post-mortem.

A case of reckless driving has been filed against Abhishek. His phone and bike have been seized and further investigations are on.

Abhishek had come to pick up Vinoda after her work. He is yet to give his statement as he is in the ICU, a police officer said.