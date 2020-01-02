SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at KIA

A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from Chennai made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft’s windshield had cracked mid-air, forcing the pilot to opt for the mid-route landing.

The aircraft, Flight No SG 3105, had taken off from Chennai with 68 passengers before noon. The cracks on the windshield were noticed at 12.10 pm. As a precautionary measure, the pilot alerted the KIA Air Traffic Control and landed safely at 12.17 pm, according to airline sources.

SpiceJet maintained that while cruising, the outer pane of the P2 side of the windshield had cracked. The pilot in command decided to divert the flight to Bengaluru. The aircraft landed safely at KIA. The flight took off again from the Bengaluru airport to Goa at 4.30 pm. Taking off from Chennai at 11.04 am, the flight was originally scheduled to arrive in Goa at 12.10 pm. At KIA, the fire force, disaster management and all other departments were in high alert mode before the flight made the emergency landing.