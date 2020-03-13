Sriramulu lodges complaint over fake FB posts

(DH has lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner, saying someone has created a Facebook account in his name and are circulating derogatory posts.

Sriramulu said in the complaint that the unknown person who created the fake account has posted a message, stating “his favourite chief minister as Siddaramaiah”. Another post on the fake account reads: “Applying cow dung on one’s body and drinking cow urine will cure Covid-19”.

Assuring that he did not post the messages, Sriramulu said the posts were aimed at defaming him and had hidden intentions. He asked the police commissioner to find out the miscreant and take strict action. The cybercrime police have taken up a case and are probing further.