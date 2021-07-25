SSK Cooperative Society to honour Covid warriors on July 25

The city-based Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Cooperative Society Limited has organised a felicitation programme on Sunday to honour doctors and Covid warriors.

The event, to be held at Kassia Auditorium in Vijayanagar at 10.30 am, will be inaugurated by Srinivas H Khode, president, ABSSK Samaj.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa among others will be chief guests. The ceremony will be presided over by SSK Cooperative Society Chairperson H C Swayamprabha.

The association will also provide financial assistance to its members who were affected by Covid, says a news release.