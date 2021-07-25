SSK Cooperative Society to honour Covid warriors on July 25

SSK Cooperative Society to honour Covid warriors today

  • Jul 25 2021, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 05:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The city-based Somavamsha Sahasrarjuna Kshatriya Cooperative Society Limited has organised a felicitation programme on Sunday to honour doctors and Covid warriors. 

The event, to be held at Kassia Auditorium in Vijayanagar at 10.30 am, will be inaugurated by Srinivas H Khode, president, ABSSK Samaj. 

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa among others will be chief guests.  The ceremony will be presided over by SSK Cooperative Society Chairperson H C Swayamprabha. 

The association will also provide financial assistance to its members who were affected by Covid, says a news release. 

