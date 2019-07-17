State Sangeet Natak Akademi winner on 20-city US tour

It was 3.40 am when Anupama Hoskere, who bagged the Sangeet Nataka Akademi award, got the good news. Friends in India broke the news to Anupama, who is in the middle of a 20-city tour of the United States. “There were a lot pastries, chocolates, tea and giggles after we got the news,” Anupama told DH from California. She added that it was when her friend from Bengaluru and a group of puppeteers from Kerala called her to congratulate her that she got to know of the award.

Anupama, who runs the Dhaatu Puppet Theatre in Banashankari II Stage, has been instrumental in salvaging the dying art of puppetry in Karnataka and says that with this honour, she is glad the art has got recognition.

“There is a sense a satisfaction in the fact that all the effort has yielded fruit,” says Anupama, whose shows in the US are drawing big crowds.

“Many of them didn’t know such an art existed,” said Anupama, who is leading a team of five from Bengaluru on the US tour that includes puppet theatre performances and lectures.