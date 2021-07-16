Step up vigilance, enforce Covid protocol: Bommai tells SPs of border districts

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the police superintendents of all the border districts and directed them to step up vigilance to prevent the spread of the infection.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the government’s efforts to prevent possible Covid outbreaks in the border districts and cautiously observe the situation in the neighbouring states.

Addressing the officials along with DG&IGP Praveen Sood and ADGP Pratap Reddy, the home minister said: “The officials at the checkposts must verify whether those who are entering Karnataka are vaccinated. The RT-PCR test reports are mandatory to enter the state. In case of symptomatic persons, make arrangements for the collection of samples at the checkposts by coordinating with the health department officials.”

Recalling that infection from Kerala and Maharashtra had set off outbreaks in Karnataka, Bommai alerted the officials not to repeat the same mistakes this time. Replying to a question, Bommai directed officials to randomly select bus passengers for testing.

SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kodagu, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada were present during the meeting.