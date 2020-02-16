Stop discriminating against migrant workers: Jignesh Mevani

Officially, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani’s two-day trip to the city over the weekend was intended to gauge the trend of communal attacks against migrant workers. But what he found and saw was much worse.

“They are being labelled as ‘Bangladeshis’ and subjected to xenophobic and communal attacks. This discrimination needs to stop,” Mevani said. “Migrant labourers have been key to building Indian cities, working under oppressive situations and substandard living conditions.”

On Saturday, the MLA interviewed several residents of the Thubarahalli slum, who described how 32 sheds in their locality were demolished on Thursday morning by a gang of men armed with sticks and driving a bulldozer.

“To my horror, I found this gang had beaten up even babies, including flinging one six-month-old child against a wall after the parents tried to call activists for help,” Mevani said.

Quoting activists, he said the police have not booked anyone for the attempted murder. “I am so angry after visiting the Thubarahalli slum. I don’t know where the country will end up,” he said. “We need to enact new legislation to apply punitive actions against police who exceed their authority. There need to be laws to instill a fear of consequences to officials who exceed their authority. The police need to be policed,” he said.

Victimised slum

Mevani next visited the 140-domicile Kariyammana Agrahara slum, set next to the Mantri Espana apartment development, which the BBMP officials and police demolished on January 19, claiming its residents are Bangladeshis.

Residents who spoke to the MLA said they are from Assam or West Bengal. A Kannada couple also presented their case. Activist Zia Nomani said the razing of the slum was followed by widespread looting. “Many of the slum dwellers had their clothes, possessions and money looted by those carrying out the demolition work,” he said.

Midhul Das (39), a grocer from Lakhimpur, Assam, claimed he lost nearly Rs 50,000 in goods and cash when his shop was demolished. Mevani said he saw a connection in the rise of communal tensions with the Modi government’s promulgation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Later in the day, Mevani took part in a protest at Freedom Park, where the preamble of the Constitution was read out.