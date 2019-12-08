Stop raids on onion traders:ex-FKCCI officials urge CM

Former office bearers of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to protect onion traders from harassment by enforcement agencies.

They have taken a strong exception to the state government’s decision to raid onion hoarders and traders.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru, former FKCCI president Sudhakar S Shetty dubbed the raids inappropriate. "It is inappropriate to subject APMC onion traders to harassment in the name of checking on the onion stocks. It’s a normal trend that the prices of onion skyrocket during November-December due to climatic reasons. Anticipating such a scenario, it would be the duty of both the state and the Centre to import onions and ensure a steady supply in the market," Shetty said.

On Saturday, DH reported on the state government’s crackdown on onion traders as prices touched the Rs 200 mark.

Referring to the report Shetty said, "There is no link between the price rise and APMC traders. In fact, in 2017, a similar trend was reported when the prices of tur dal touched Rs 200 per kilogram. Hundreds of tur dal traders across Karnataka were raided by the government. Now, both the police and Lokayukta have begun cracking down on the onion traders."

Shetty stated in his letter to the chief minister: "Onions are perishable goods and cannot be stored beyond a week. Similarly, it cannot be concealed either. Hence, the government must direct all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police not to conduct raids or harass APMC traders unnecessarily."