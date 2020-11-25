Stopped from using loo, man 'punches' CCD manager

The manager of a Cafe Coffee Day outlet was allegedly punched in the face by a visitor after he didn't allow him to use the washroom.

Naveen Kumar was left bleeding from the nose after Kiran Kumar, the visitor, punched him with a bracelet (Kada) that he was wearing on one of the hands. Naveen had to be rushed to hospital. The incident occurred at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Kasturi Nagar, East Bengaluru, on Monday night, according to police.

Kiran, a private firm employee from Doddagubbi, walked into the store in a drunken stupor and demanded to use the washroom. But Naveen, the manager, stopped him, saying the washroom is meant for customers. Things soon flared up, leading to the assault.

Other staff at the outlet called the police. A patrol vehicle arrived soon after and detained Kiran. He was subsequently booked for attempted murder (IPC section 307), and a court remanded him in judicial custody, a senior police officer said.