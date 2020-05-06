Stranded, 500 Indians with German resident permits fear job loss, future

Nearly 500 Indian nationals with resident permits in Germany have been stranded across the country ever since the COVID-19 lockdown. As many as 107 of them are in Bengaluru, concerned that their permits will soon expire and their children’s education in Germany would be in serious jeopardy.

Germany had operated special flights to fly back German nationals from the Kempegowda International Airport and other airports countrywide. However, those with resident permits residing in Germany for years were not allowed in those flights.

“We had come to India on vacation and got stuck here. Eighty per cent of us have jobs in Germany. But the companies have said that the work from home (WFH) facility will be available only for the next two weeks. There is a big fear of losing jobs,” Sushma, one of the 107 stranded in Bengaluru told DH.

Asked to reach Delhi

They had approached the German embassy, which offered to accommodate them in two special flights departing from Delhi on May 3 and 5. “They said if you can reach Delhi, we have no problem taking those with resident permits. But with the lockdown, we are unable to go anywhere,” said Sushma.

The first priority in repatriation flights were given to German nationals and those from the European Union. “Though stranded here, we are all paying hefty rents back there. We have tried to reach out to the embassy and the PMO, but all our efforts have been in vain.”

Among the stranded, Ranjan Chowdhary had arrived in India on March 5, with plans to take his family back. “I have a job in Hanover in an Indian firm. Now, they are saying if I cannot return, they will pay me only Indian salary, around 400 Euros. My rent alone is 1,000 Euros,” he said.

Chowdhary is also concerned about his educational documents and other certificates stuck in his house in Germany. “I tried reaching out to an Indian group there, but everyone seems helpless. The lockdown announcement was so sudden that I could not make any arrangements,” he lamented.

Of the 484 stranded, 107 each are in Bengaluru and Delhi, 61 in Hyderabad, 56 in Mumbai, 43 in Chennai, 36 in Kolkata, 24 in Ahmedabad, 21 each in Kochi and Pune, eight in Lucknow and three in Dhanbad. Eighty per cent of them are employed in various companies based across Germany, while the rest are dependents, mainly spouses and children.