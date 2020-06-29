Stray dogs attack girl near Vibhuthipura Lake

Stray dogs attacked and injured a five-year-old girl who went for a walk with her father near the Vibhutipura Lake on June 25.

Aniruddha Abhyanka, a designer with a private firm who lives in Basava Nagar, said he went for a morning walk with his daughter Varadha on June 25. He had walked 50 metres ahead of the girl and suddenly noticed that five dogs had pounced on her and were biting her. He chased the dogs away and rushed Varadha to a private hospital.

Abhyanka said this was the third incident of stray dog attack near the lake this year. Several children use the route since five schools are located in the area. He said authorities must isolate the stray dogs, fence the lake, and educate security guards on giving first aid after a dog bite.

“It will also be helpful if authorities put up a board cautioning parents not to leave their children alone near the lake due to the stray dog menace,” he said, adding that he had written to the Animal Husbandry Department to take steps to stop the dog menace in the area.