Strengthen ward panels: Civic collective to BBMP

Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga, a new coalition of civic groups and citizens, has requested BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to strengthen the ward committees.

The collective also suggested that the civic body form a cell at the division level to monitor the ward committee meetings and ensure citizens' grievances are attended to.

The BBMP, according to the press release, promised to appoint new nodal officers in all wards as needed, divisional officers to be allotted wards by roaster (to visit different ward committees in the division), a training programme for nodal officers, a standard format for conducting ward committee meetings and introducing an escalation process to divisional level.

In the 2021-22 budget, the BBMP has allocated Rs 1 crore for each ward (Rs 30 lakh for footpaths, Rs 30 lakh for potholes and Rs 40 lakh for drain desilting). The ward committees are expected to play a role in monitoring the works.