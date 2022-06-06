Strengthen ward panels: Civic collective to BBMP

Strengthen ward panels: Civic collective to BBMP

Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga also suggested that the civic body form a cell at the division level to monitor the ward committee meetings

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:18 ist
BBMP office in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Bengaluru Ward Samiti Balaga, a new coalition of civic groups and citizens, has requested BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to strengthen the ward committees. 

The collective also suggested that the civic body form a cell at the division level to monitor the ward committee meetings and ensure citizens' grievances are attended to. 

The BBMP, according to the press release, promised to appoint new nodal officers in all wards as needed, divisional officers to be allotted wards by roaster (to visit different ward committees in the division), a training programme for nodal officers, a standard format for conducting ward committee meetings and introducing an escalation process to divisional level. 

In the 2021-22 budget, the BBMP has allocated Rs 1 crore for each ward (Rs 30 lakh for footpaths, Rs 30 lakh for potholes and Rs 40 lakh for drain desilting). The ward committees are expected to play a role in monitoring the works. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Citizens

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 