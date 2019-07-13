Student killed as car rams into two-wheeler

A 20-year-old student was killed, and his classmate injured after their bike collided with a car near Kannamangala Gate, Doddaballapur-Nelamangala Road, on the outskirts of the city, on Friday afternoon.

The victim, Venkatesh, was pursuing BCA final year at a private college. His friend Preeti, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

The Doddabelavangala police said around 2.30 pm, the duo was returning to the city after visiting Chikka Madhure temple near Doddabelavangala. The car that was heading towards Kempegowda International Airport rammed into their bike, injuring them.

Venkatesh and Preeti were rushed to Nelamangala government hospital, where he succumbed after a while. Preeti was discharged after the treatment.