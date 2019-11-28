Student, pedestrian killed in accident on NICE Road

Two persons, including a 21-year-old engineering student, were killed after their biker lost control and hit a pedestrian crossing the road on NICE Road in KS Layout on Wednesday.

The victims are Sneh Balodia, a student of PES engineering college in Electronics City, and pedestrian Ramanna (52), a resident of Weavers Colony. Basavaraj Sai Nitesh Kumar, the pillion rider who was injured, is being treated at a private hospital.

A senior police officer said the incident happened when Balodia, who was riding the bike, and Kumar were returning from college. Balodia was riding at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle and hit Ramanna, who was crossing the road. The duo fell on to the road and was dragged for some distance.

A passerby shifted all the three to hospital, but Balodia and Ramanna were declared brought dead.

The KS Layout police have taken up a case and are investigating.