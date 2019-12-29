Students’ walk, play to raise drunk driving awareness

As the clock ticks for New Year’s Eve, it brings into focus the scourge of drunk driving that often results in tragedy.

To counter the menace, REVA University is collaborating with Deccan Herald and Prajavani to hold events in different parts of the city centre to spread awareness on road safety.

On December 30, two teams of students from the university will hold an awareness walk with placards and banners, besides performing street plays, to highlight the dangers posed by drunk driving to riders and the public at large.

The university has selected four prominent places — MG Road, Church Street, Koramangala and Indiranagar, which are frequented by partygoers. Pubs and bars in these areas are known for hosting New Year’s parties, where celebrities often drop in.

REVA University Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju said the campaign would send a message to drivers on the effects their decisions have on society. “Your life is precious to your near and dear ones as well as to the nation. Uber a ride when you drink. Your life matters to more people than you think. Don’t drink and drive, have a safe 2020 is our message,” he said.

Bengaluru reported the most cases of drunk driving on a single night on New Year’s Eve of 2018 when a record 1,390 riders and drivers tested positive for high levels of alcohol in their blood. It was a big jump from the 400 cases registered the year before. When police registered 667 cases at the dawn of 2019, the reduced numbers came as a big relief.

Concerns remain over the culture of drunk driving in Karnataka. RTOs have suspended about 31,000 driving licences over the matter.

Considering that the state has poor road safety record with more than 40,000 accidents recorded in 2018, the campaign will also focus on promoting safe driving among riders, from wearing helmet and seat belt to avoiding mobile phones at the wheel.

REVA University students will take out a silent walk along MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, CMH Road and prominent streets of Koramangala. The street plays will be staged in four areas to avoid traffic disruption, the organisers said.