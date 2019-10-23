Sub-registrars book revenue sites to private parties

Several sub-registrars have been accused of breaking the rules to register revenue sites to private parties and manipulating the software used for property registration.

In his complaint to the cyber crime police, Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps K V Thrilok Chandra said the widespread irregularities caused huge losses to the state exchequer.

It is alleged that more than 350 revenue sites in various parts of the state were registered to people by violating sale agreement. Data in sub-registrar offices were also manipulated in return for bribes. Nearly 20 sub-registrars are facing departmental inquiries.

In his complaint, Thrilok Chandra had produced the IP addresses of the computers in the sub-registrar offices.

He said the department received a complaint last year about a dispute on a site in BTM Layout. The site in an unauthorised layout was registered under sale agreement by manipulating data in the software.

Three teams were formed to probe the incident and the help of Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Karnataka (CEDOK), which developed the ‘Cauvery’ software to register properties online, was taken. The team discovered that sub-registrars flouted the rules and registered revenue sites to private parties.

Similar cases were found in Kengeri, Dasanapura and other places in Bengaluru outskirts. Thrilok Chandra said four to five cases were also reported from other parts of the state.

Following the manipulations, the software was tweaked to send an alert message if someone tried to distort the data.

Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil acknowledged receiving the complaint on change of records through manipulation of Cauvery software. “We’ve taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and are looking into the matter,” he said.