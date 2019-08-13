Subash Nagar residents fight to save revenue land

The residents of Subash Nagar in Begur ward are fighting to save revenue land from land grabbers.

According to them, even though the government took possession of the two acres, 35 guntas of land in 2008, land grabbers are making continuous attempts to grab the area.

Recently, some private parties removed the fencing put up by the government and flattened the area. DH visited the spot and found the government notice board - proof that the area is government land - vandalised.

Irked by the move, the residents wrote to the joint commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bommanahalli zone, requesting to look into the issue. More than 200 residents signed the letter, with supporting documents that prove the trespassing.

“Our area lacks civic amenities like a primary health centre or government high school. Most residents belong to the economically weaker sections. We are deprived of many facilities. It is our long-pending demand. Now, a few are trying to grab the land with money and muscle. We request the authorities to address the problem with a permanent solution,” requesting anonymity, a resident told DH.

Bommanahalli zone joint commissioner Dr A Soujanya said: “I received the complaint recently. I have asked the officials to visit the spot and check on the said violations. Meantime, the letter has been forwarded to the Tahasildar. We are checking our records. Next week, I will visit the spot and ensure the land is safe.”

When South Tahasildar H T Manjappa was asked about the issue, he said he will look into it.