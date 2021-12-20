Sudden spurt in vaccine adverse effects

Karnataka has been recording a sudden spurt in Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases since December 15, data shows. Officials, however, say this could be due to a problem with data entry.

As per the Co-Win portal, the state recorded 502 such cases in the last 14 days. Most of the increases took place in just the last few days when 360 AEFI cases were recorded since December 15.

In comparison, only 132 cases were recorded in the preceding 14 days between November 21 and December 4.

Officials were hard-pressed to explain the spurt. The largest increase was in the BBMP limits, which recorded 307 cases from December 15 to 18.

Dr Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, Director, National Health Mission, said the numbers might be the result of errors by data entry operators in the BBMP. “We will have to write to the Centre for corrections once we get the details,” she said.

BBMP chief health officer Dr Balasundar A S said the problem had first been spotted on December 4. “While trying to access the certificates of people overdue for a second dose, some new and inexperienced data entry operators have been erroneously tagging the cases as ‘AEFI.’ This problem has stopped since December 13,” he said.

The Co-Win portal, however, shows the increases began to escalate after December 15.

“A video conference will be held on Monday to look into the matter,” Balasundar said.

According to Arundhathi, the state has recorded 54 AEFI deaths since the start of the vaccination programme in January 2021. Thirteen of these deaths have been subject to a post-mortem.