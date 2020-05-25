Sunday lockdown complete across Karnataka

The Sunday curfew — a 36-hour lockdown announced by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — was complete across the state.

Several busy streets, including in Bengaluru, wore a deserted look as people complied with curfew orders. The scene was similar in major districts such as Mysuru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Ballari, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

Barring essential services, all commercial activities remained shut even though the relaxation on such activities was announced only a week ago. There was no public transport, and only a handful of private vehicles carrying essential supplies operated in some parts of the state. The strict warning issued by the police and heavy security across the state ensured that people stayed indoors.

In Bengaluru, the busy stretches of Bengaluru-Hosur Road, Hebbal flyover and Outer Ring Road wore a deserted look. More than two lakh autos and several thousand private cabs didn't ply.

Barring some National Highway stretches, police had barricaded major junctions to regulate the movement of vehicles. Marriages and other ceremonies that were approved previously were held in some parts of the state.