Supermarket, restaurant shuttered over Covid-19 violations

A supermarket belonging to a leading retailer and a darshini (restaurant), both located in western Bengaluru, were shuttered by the BBMP on Tuesday for violating Covid-19 rules.

BBMP officials said neither outlet had placed hand sanitisers at the entry point nor did the staff and customers maintain social distance or wear facemask. The outlets are located in D Group Layout, Muddinapalya.

RR Nagar chief health officer Dr Balasundar A S, marshals and other officials inspected the outlets before ordering them to be shut down.

Speaking to DH, Dr Balasundar said that while no criminal case or penalty was imposed on the outlets, they would not be allowed to reopen unless they responded to the BBMP’s notices which would be served on Wednesday.

The higher-ups will look into the issue and take a call, Dr Balasundar added.

Authorities also shut down several eateries and shopping centres in the Mahadevavpura zone for breaking Covid rules.