Survey Bengaluru's public toilets, HC directs state authority

The high court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to conduct a survey on the condition of public toilets in the city.

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma asked the member secretary of KSLSA to submit a detailed report in four weeks.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO, contending that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not complied with the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and Article 47 of the Constitution of India with regard to maintaining the existing public toilets.

In the previous hearing, the bench had asked the BBMP to take steps on the issues highlighted in the city sanitation plan, prepared by the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Pune.

The civic agency was asked to prepare a ward-wise assessment of the number of public privies required and their maintenance.

The next hearing has been posted to October 7.