Suspended cop dies of cardiac arrest 

A police inspector placed under suspension died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday afternoon. Nandeesha H L, attached to the KR Puram police station, was recently suspended over dereliction of duty.

Sources said Nandeesha developed severe chest pain and was rushed to Sri Lakshmi Super Speciality Hospital where he died around 3.30 pm.

Nandeesha was from Gundlupet and joined the police department in 2003. He has worked in Parappana Agrahara and other police stations in the city. His family members expressed their anger for placing him under suspension.

Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy suspended Nandeesha on October 19, after a report was filed against him for dereliction of duty following a Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid on Tonique Resto Bar around 2.30 am on October 16. The bar owner had allegedly organised a dance party with a DJ without permission and was allowed to go on beyond the permissible hours.