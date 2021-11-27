Sweeping machines caught in BBMP's game of musical chairs

The BBMP appears confused over who can handle the 26 mechanical sweepers in its ownership, as it made a U-turn and handed the machines back to the Solid Waste Management (SWD) department.

The machines were handed to the Road Infrastructure (RI) division by the earlier municipal chief, who said the SWM division was not putting them to good use.

While making the change, the civic body has also gone silent about making the machine’s GPS data available in the public domain.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the 26 sweeping machines, out of action for a month, are now operated by the SWM division.

The transfer of control has happened on the orders of BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who inspected the machines in September. While Gupta announced that the machines would be technically reviewed, he is yet to order an inspection.

Poor sweeping activity

“The chief commissioner found it suitable that the machines are run by the SWM division. TPS Infrastructure Ltd, who supplied the machines, did not show any improvements despite being given enough chances. The filters and the brushes of the vehicles were not changed on a regular basis. This hampered the sweeping activity,” the letter written by the RI division states.

The service of mechanical sweeping machines was stopped since October 1, the letter points out while handing over the machines to the SWM division. While each machine was expected to sweep 40-kms of road a day, the BBMP has not disclosed the roads covered by these vehicles.

Contrasting orders

“Many major roads cut across two to three wards, zones and divisions. As these machines are under zonal control, there have been lapses in the performance of these machines,” reasoned N Manjunatha Prasad, the former BBMP commissioner, as he handed the machines to the RI division.

He said the RI division was in a better position to operate these machines as it was also in charge of maintaining and developing arterial and sub-arterial roads.

Srinivas Alavilli of NGO Janaagraha said there was a lack of clarity on where these machines were being put to use. “The BBMP should make the GPS data of these vehicles in the public domain. This helps in measuring and evaluating the performance of these vehicles,” he said.