‘SWM fee must to bolster BBMP’s finances’ 

As debates rage over the Palike’s plans to collect fees for waste management along with electricity bills, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has said the move will help strengthen the civic body’s finances and result in more projects benefiting citizens.

“It is necessary to maintain recurring expenses of solid waste management exercises,” Gupta said in response to queries on the proposal to link solid waste management fees with the monthly electricity bill along with the existing SWM cess with property tax.

“Additional burden on citizens is undesirable, but the BBMP has to maintain its finances as property taxes come only once a year and there is no source of recurring income,” Gupta added.

He explained that the BBMP recovers only about 5% of the money it spends on solid waste management practices through the SWM cess. “It only contributes to capital expenses on infrastructure. There are recurring costs like paying salaries to 18,500 pourakarmikas amounting to Rs 30 or 40 crore,” he added, pointing to transportation expenses involving 4,000 auto tippers and compactors, besides other recurring expenses.

