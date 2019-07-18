SWM: Mayor requests principals to spread awareness

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday conducted a meeting with principals of government and private schools requesting them to spread awareness on waste segregation, plastic ban and the use of clay Ganesha idols among school children in the city.

During the meeting, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) explained the initiatives taken up by the civic body on plastic ban, the ban on plaster of Paris Ganesha idols and waste segregation in the city.

Mallikarjun said teachers play a key role in educating children and if taught in schools, waste management initiatives of the BBMP will be successful. "If the children are made aware of the importance of waste management, they will spread the word in their circles. To make it successful, the BBMP will be holding a large-scale campaign involving school children in all the eight zones on July 20. A circular will be sent to all the schools in the city,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jayanagar constituency MLA Sowmya Reddy along with BBMP officials on Wednesday conducted a raid on commercial establishments in the south zone and seized 679 kg of plastic, collecting Rs 3 lakh in penalties.