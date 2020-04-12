SWR Bengaluru distributes 140 grocery kits to labourers

The South Western Railway, Bengaluru division, distributed grocery kits to workers at the Krishnarajapuram and Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield.

Led by divisional manager Ashok Kumar Verma, officials gave away 140 kits containing rice, tur dal, vegetable oil, wheat flour, sooji and soaps to the loading and unloading workers.

The division plans to distribute kits to 300 more workers over the next two days.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While appreciating their services in unloading essential commodities, Verma reminded them to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. The Container Corporation of India, which is sponsoring the kits, has promised to give Rs 2.50 lakh for the COVID-19 relief purposes.