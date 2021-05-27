SWR cancels 17 trains due to cyclone, poor occupancy

SWR cancels 17 trains due to cyclone, poor occupancy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 01:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The South Western Railway has cancelled 14 trains in view of the cyclone Yaas and another three over poor occupancy.

Among the trains cancelled due to Yaas are Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati Special (02509) has been cancelled on May 27 and 28; New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Special Express (02250) on May 28; Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur Special Express (02253) on May 29 and Yeshwantpur-Kamakhya Special Express (02551) on May 29.

The trains cancelled due to poor occupancy are Patna-Banaswadi Humsafar Superfast Special Express (03253) on May 27; Banaswadi-Patna Humsafar Superfast Special Express (03254) on May 30 and Hubballi-Chitradurga 07347/07348) on May 28, the SWR said in a news release.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Western Railway
Indian Railways
Cyclone Yaas
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

 