SWR cancels 17 trains due to cyclone, poor occupancy

The South Western Railway has cancelled 14 trains in view of the cyclone Yaas and another three over poor occupancy.
Among the trains cancelled due to Yaas are Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati Special (02509) has been cancelled on May 27 and 28; New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru Special Express (02250) on May 28; Yeshwantpur-Bhagalpur Special Express (02253) on May 29 and Yeshwantpur-Kamakhya Special Express (02551) on May 29.
The trains cancelled due to poor occupancy are Patna-Banaswadi Humsafar Superfast Special Express (03253) on May 27; Banaswadi-Patna Humsafar Superfast Special Express (03254) on May 30 and Hubballi-Chitradurga 07347/07348) on May 28, the SWR said in a news release.
