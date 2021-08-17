SWR introduces new train from Hindupur to Guntakal

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a DEMU train between Hindupur and Guntakal, which will do a trip in both directions daily. The train from Guntakal (07693) will depart at 3.45 pm, starting Monday. In the return direction, the train (07694) will leave Hindupur at 6.30 am, starting Tuesday.

Two trains (06557/8 and 07212) will be cancelled, four partially cancelled and two others diverted on Tuesday due to the work on the commissioning of the double line between Yelahanka and Penukonda.