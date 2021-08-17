SWR introduces new train from Hindupur to Guntakal

SWR introduces new train from Hindupur to Guntakal

The service will commence on Tuesday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 04:03 ist
The train from Guntakal (07693) will depart at 3.45 pm, starting Monday. In the return direction, the train (07694) will leave Hindupur at 6.30 am. Credit: DH File Photo

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced a DEMU train between Hindupur and Guntakal, which will do a trip in both directions daily. The train from Guntakal (07693) will depart at 3.45 pm, starting Monday. In the return direction, the train (07694) will leave Hindupur at 6.30 am, starting Tuesday. 

Two trains (06557/8 and 07212) will be cancelled, four partially cancelled and two others diverted on Tuesday due to the work on the commissioning of the double line between Yelahanka and Penukonda.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Western Railway
Guntakal
Karnataka

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 