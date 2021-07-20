Special trains from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru, Kannur

SWR to run special trains from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru, Kannur

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 05:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The South Western Railway will run special trains from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Central and Kannur. 

The Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express Special (07389) will start on July 23 and leave Yeshwantpur at 8 pm daily. The return train, number 07390, will start on July 24 and depart from Kannur at 6.05 pm every day. 

The train to Mangaluru Central will run only once a week.

Train number 07391 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 11.55 pm on Sundays, starting July 25. In the return direction, train number 07392 will leave Mangaluru Central at 8.05 pm on Mondays, starting July 26.

Yeshwantpur
Mangaluru
kannur
Bengaluru
South Western Railways

