Tailor electrocuted at waterlogged shop

A 42-year-old tailor died of electrocution when he tried ironing fabric in his Hulimavu shop, which was flooded with water following a heavy downpour.

The victim has been identified as Bijay Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who lived with his friends in Arakere. A married man with children, Kumar’s family lives in his native.

A senior police officer said Kumar opened the shop on Wednesday morning, which was water-logged due to heavy rains on Tuesday night. He wanted to iron a shirt delivered on Tuesday. But he was electrocuted when he turned on the iron box.

Shop owner Lakshman found Kumar lying on the floor with the iron box on his chest. With help from neighbours, he rushed Kumar to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar’s body was shifted to Victoria Hospital. On Friday, the police handed his body to his family members, who had arrived in the city on hearing the news.

Lakshman told the police that Kumar had joined work just 20 days ago. Probing the case, the Hulimavu police have ruled out foul play. Further investigations are on.